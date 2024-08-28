Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Legislature

Rensselaer County, the City of Troy, and the Town of Bethlehem are partnering on an inter-county Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal program for 2024. The program consists of four events providing residents of the participating municipalities the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials not accepted through normal garbage collection service.

The next event will be Saturday, September 14th at the Town of Brunswick Town Hall, 336 Town Office Road. Entrance to the event will be on Town Office Road.