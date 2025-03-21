Wildcats Compete at the New York State Indoor Track Championships 

Hoosick Falls CSD Indoor Track

Submitted by HFCSD Communications

The Wildcats put forth a great effort at the New York State Indoor Track Championships on March 8th. The girls 4x400, consisting of Emma Waugh, Mihaly Blake, Ava Salvsevold, and Erin Conety, had a huge upset in their race. Going in as the underdogs, the girls won their heat and broke their own school record by 10 seconds with a time of 4:27.28. They finished 16th in the small school division! Following the girls, Michael Plusch put forth a strong effort in the Pole Vault, but unfortunately, no-heighted. The boys came back in the 4x200, consisting of Sam Fauler, Michael Plusch, Rich Stifter, and Jack Roseberger, with a new school record time of 1:36.26. They finished 20th in the small school division.