The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Wildcats Compete at the New York State Indoor Track Championships 

By

Hoosick Falls CSD Indoor Track

Submitted by HFCSD Communications
The Wildcats put forth a great effort at the New York State Indoor Track Championships on March 8th. The girls 4x400, consisting of Emma Waugh, Mihaly Blake, Ava Salvsevold, and Erin Conety, had a huge upset in their race. Going in as the underdogs, the girls won their heat and broke their own school record by 10 seconds with a time of 4:27.28. They finished 16th in the small school division! Following the girls, Michael Plusch put forth a strong effort in the Pole Vault, but unfortunately, no-heighted. The boys came back in the 4x200, consisting of Sam Fauler, Michael Plusch, Rich Stifter, and Jack Roseberger, with a new school record time of 1:36.26. They finished 20th in the small school division.

You must be logged in to view this article.