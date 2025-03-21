Winter Scholar Athletes and Varsity Teams

Brunswick CSD

Submitted by Brunswick CSD Communications

Brunswick CSD is proud to announce its winter Scholar Athlete sports teams for the 2024-2025 season. The school fielded seven varsity teams, including Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, Boys Wrestling, Competitive Cheerleading, Unified Bowling, Boys Indoor Track, and Girls Indoor Track.

In addition to the exciting lineup of winter sports, Brunswick CSD is pleased to recognize the outstanding academic achievements of its student-athletes. A total of 66 varsity athletes have achieved an average grade of 90 or above. These scholar-athletes exemplify dedication both in their chosen sports and in their academic pursuits.