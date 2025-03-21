Stephentown Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The Stephentown Board’s St. Patrick’s Day meeting began with a moment of silence to honor former town board member Gerry Robinson. Robinson focused on “improving local service opportunities, protecting Stephentown's unique rural environment, and increasing local jobs and amenities by encouraging economic development appropriate to the size, atmosphere, and well-being of our community.”

After the board approved the audit of claims and February minutes, the transfer station reported that a total of $5,581 was brought in for February. The new electronic containers have been updated at the transfer station and are now in place for residents.