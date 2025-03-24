Brunswick Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The March 13th Brunswick Town Board meeting was filled with conversation and resulted in the passing of two resolutions.

During the Building and Codes report, 25 building property inspections and 22 follow-up complaints were reported for the month of February. The State Uniform Code Administration Compliance Report has been prepared.

The historian reported that she has been researching John Heron's family, whose picture appeared in the Brunswick Pictorial History Book in 1978. The Irish family settled in Brunswick in 1870 on a property known as The Waterworks Farm, where he lived until 1888. Development of a new exhibit highlighting Forest Park in conjunction with the Historical Society is underway.