Mary M. Maloney – Obituary

Mary Margaret “Meg” Maloney, 84, died peacefully on Januaryy 26th, 2024, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The oldest of 11 children, Meg was born in Troy, NY on March 25th, 1939, the daughter of Philip and Mary (Seagroatt) Riccardi. She was raised in Berlin, NY where her family owned a large greenhouse operation which grew roses. After graduating from the Academy of Holy Names in Albany, she entered the convent where she served for 13 years.

Meg went on to attend Fordham University where she received a Masters Degree in Education, and met her future husband, Ed Maloney. She taught in elementary education for 33 years, mostly at the Cottage School in Pleasantville, NY. She would host an end-of-year picnic for her beloved young students. She and her husband lived in a beautiful home in Mt. Kisco, NY, and both were active in community theater throughout Westchester County. With a love for music and theater, Meg produced and acted in numerous venues, especially Katonah and Chappaqua, NY. Upon retiring, she and her husband moved to Brattleboro, VT and lived in their wonderful home on E. Orchard St, where they generously entertained family and friends.

Meg was a faithful communicant of St Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She manifested a deep and lifelong spiritual presence, and her loving acts spoke louder than any words. She was a dedicated volunteer at St Brigid’s Kitchen, and served as guardian ad litem in the Brattleboro Family Court.

Meg was widely known for her spirit of genuine friendship, remarkable generosity, loving nature, and all-embracing smile. She was a doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews, and her door was always open to all. She loved her pets, and did not hesitate to spoil them. As to how she treated herself, as one of her nieces put it: “Any excuse to update her wardrobe was always appreciated.”

Her laugh was irresistibly contagious, and will be joyfully remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace.

Survivors include nine siblings and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, one brother, and her parents.

A funeral mass was celebrated on Tuesday, February 6th, at St Michael’s Catholic Church, Brattleboro. Burial will be later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Brigid’s Kitchen, 47 Walnut St, Brattleboro, VT 05301, or to Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

