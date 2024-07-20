2024 Retirees and Tenured Employees

Submitted by BCS Communications

The Berlin Central School District extends gratitude and congratulations to this year's retirees and tenured staff members.

A reception was recently held in the Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) cafeteria to honor this year's retirees and tenured employees. The evening began with a welcome from Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long, followed by remarks about the honorees from Director of Pupil Personnel Services Tom Olsen, BMHS Principal David Bernsley, and Berlin Elementary School Principal Tracy Kent.