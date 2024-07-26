Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Written and Submitted by Lydia Davis Recently, the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance and the Village of East Nassau’s Climate Smart Committee co-hosted a work session to remove invasive plant species from the Village’s Albert Family Community Forest, a peaceful 353-acre preserve established six years ago and extending over parts of East Nassau and Stephentown. After a […]
by Denise Wright The July 15th meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was a little over an hour this month, but it was full of town business. After approving the minutes of the June meeting, Supervisor Noeding reported that the CHIPS reimbursement came in on June 29th and that playground equipment will be getting installed […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is excited to welcome Meghan Reynolds as the new Berlin Middle High School Assistant Principal and Berlin Athletic Director for the BNL Athletic program. Mrs. Reynolds has been working closely with Berlin Middle High School Principal David Bernsley, New Lebanon Athletic Director Corey Brown, and […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District extends gratitude and congratulations to this year’s retirees and tenured staff members. A reception was recently held in the Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) cafeteria to honor this year’s retirees and tenured employees. The evening began with a welcome from Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long, followed […]
Submitted by Stephen Oberon The Lebanon Valley Historical Society (LVHS) is proud to announce Gabriel Kalisz of Canaan as the 2024 recipient of the Bruce Baldwin Memorial Award. As part of his stellar high school career, which included being named Valedictorian of his graduating class, Gabe has taken a number of university-level courses, including US […]