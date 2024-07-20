Baldwin Memorial Award Winner Announced

Submitted by Stephen Oberon

The Lebanon Valley Historical Society (LVHS) is proud to announce Gabriel Kalisz of Canaan as the 2024 recipient of the Bruce Baldwin Memorial Award.

As part of his stellar high school career, which included being named Valedictorian of his graduating class, Gabe has taken a number of university-level courses, including US History, earning an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Annotations of Mastery in Math and Science. This fall he will be continuing his education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, and plans to major in Electrical Engineering.