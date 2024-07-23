District Welcomes New Additions

Submitted by BCS Communications

The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is excited to welcome Meghan Reynolds as the new Berlin Middle High School Assistant Principal and Berlin Athletic Director for the BNL Athletic program.

Mrs. Reynolds has been working closely with Berlin Middle High School Principal David Bernsley, New Lebanon Athletic Director Corey Brown, and Assistant to the BNL Athletic Directors Candy Hudson over the past two weeks and is settling into her new position at BMHS wonderfully. Mrs. Reynolds is happy to have this summer to prepare and hit the ground running come fall.