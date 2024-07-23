Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The July 15th meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was a little over an hour this month, but it was full of town business. After approving the minutes of the June meeting, Supervisor Noeding reported that the CHIPS reimbursement came in on June 29th and that playground equipment will be getting installed later this month. Lockboxes have also been installed at each town building, making the buildings more accessible during emergencies. The water department reported that they have been taking water samples from downstream and upstream, which tested negative.

The resolution for inter-fund transfers concerning the justices was approved. Updating the fire and safety alarm systems in the town buildings was discussed. The board has received some quotes, starting at $25,000. Supervisor Noeding commented that it is a costly project but quite necessary. An RFP will need to be prepared in order for this project to move forward.