Courtesy of Rensselaer County The derailment of a freight train in Pittstown just outside the Village of Valley Falls right before 10 pm on Wednesday, February 7th, brought out emergency responders from local, county, and state levels. Ten of the train’s 94 cars left the track, with two ending up in the Hoosic River which […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of its veterans and their families. On Monday, February 12th, veterans, residents, friends, and family joined elected officials to recognize the life and service of Pasquale F. Cancilla of Troy. Pasquale was a veteran of World War II, serving with […]
Courtesy of BCSD Dear Berlin CSD Tax Payers, We wanted to provide an update to those of you who may have received an Application for Corrective Tax Roll (Form RP-554) from Rensselaer County. Thanks to the hard work of the county, they have identified a mechanism by which the district can submit the application for […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Quick thinking by Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District bus driver Barry Sullivan helped avoid a tragedy on January 30th, when he pulled a young girl back onto the bus and out of the path of a van that came just a few feet from the bus door. County Executive Steve McLaughlin […]