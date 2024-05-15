East Nassau Village Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The May 8th meeting was busy as the new village mayor, Elisa Martin, navigated through village business.

After the treasurer's report and the April minutes were approved, attorney Joseph Catalano reported that the registration requirements for the ARPA funds had been filed. A property on Dunham Hollow Road has a new purchaser who will also be working on cleaning up the property. Catalano discussed the possibility of amending the accessory structure draft. As Mayor Martin stated, "Do we add new rules, or do we let the rules do what they’re supposed to do?" The board did decide to allow the zoning law to stand at this time until it needs to be amended.