HVCC Becomes Part of UNESCO-UNEVOC

Courtesy of Rensselaer County
Congratulations to Hudson Valley Community College on becoming the first community college in the United States to become part of the UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for TVET. The UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for TVET includes 231 educational centers located in 150 countries across the globe. The program includes knowledge exchange, shared resources, peer learning, international collaboration, shared research, and combined resources to strengthen and support education.
