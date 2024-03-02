DMV Reopens at County Office Building

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

The Rensselaer County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) located at the County Office Building in Troy has been reopened, and residents are invited to stop in, County Clerk Frank Merola and County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced.

The soft opening of the county DMV in Troy is underway this week, with a grand opening to be scheduled in the coming days. The DMV is now in an expanded and improved space on the first floor of the County Office Building at 1600 Seventh Avenue.