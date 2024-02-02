James M. Hubbard – Obituary

Brunswick – James Mason Hubbard, 96, passed from this life on Saturday evening, January 20th, 2024. Born in Petersburgh on April 30th, 1927, he was the son of the late Eugene & Luella Hubbard.

Mason, as he was known by most, attended Petersburgh Elementary School and Hoosick Falls High School. He then served his country proudly as a US Marine during World War II, which brought him to Japan. Upon his discharge, he used his G.I. bill to attend the Utilities Engineering Institute in Chicago where he learned the refrigeration business. He used his knowledge to open his own business, Hubbard Refrigeration, which he operated out of Petersburgh for 40 years until retiring in 1985. Mason was the Petersburgh Town Supervisor for 2 terms and also served as a member of the Petersburgh Volunteer Fire Dept., the Berlin American Legion, the NRA, and picked up side work as a water dowser. In his free time he loved outdoor activities: hunting, fishing, and trapping, and spending time at his camps in Grafton Lakes and the Adirondacks. Every few years he took a big hunting trip, from hunting by horseback in Idaho, hunting moose by helicopter in Newfoundland, hunting caribou in Northern Quebec, and bear hunting in New Brunswick.

Mason is survived by his children: Luella (Peter) Hansen of Johnsonville, June (Robert) Hoffman of Cherry Plain, John Hubbard of Arizona, and Scott (Lillian) Hubbard of Petersburgh, his brother Peter (Kay) Hubbard of Colorado, 8 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his late wives: Jean Scott, Elizabeth Sheridan Hubbard, and Mary Welch, his step-son Phil Sheridan, and his brothers, Isaac Hubbard and Rev. David Hubbard.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, Petersburgh. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mason’s memory to the Petersburgh Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 190, Petersburgh, NY 12138. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.