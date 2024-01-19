East Nassau Village Board Highlights 

by Denise Wright

Resolutions and finances were a highlight of the January 10th meeting of the East Nassau Village Board of Trustees.

Treasurer Ruth Whaley reviewed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expenses by fiscal year with the board. According to Whaley, at this time all ARPA funds have been spent. Mayor Root and Whaley have been working on balancing accounts and funds while ensuring monies have been appropriately designated. In the past, ARPA funds have been placed in the general operating budget. Whaley and Root have been working diligently to correct that situation. Whaley is also working on reviewing and submitting payroll verification reports.