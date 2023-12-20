East Nassau Village Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The December 13th Board of Trustees meeting was busy and full of updates about upcoming projects for 2024.

The meeting began with Bernadine Wiesen, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension, presenting on behalf of the Climate Smart Committee about the New Village Disaster Preparedness Guide. After her presentation, the board approved the draft of the guide and hoped to have it published on the village website.

The treasurer reported that she had submitted the controller's report for 2023 and has been reviewing village procedures for paychecks and insurance. She also hopes to attend a training on electronic mailing to ensure more efficiency.