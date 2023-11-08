Winter Heating Assistance Program

A one-time supplemental winter fuel payment assist to Poestenkill residents who are experiencing great difficulty in heating their home is available. To qualify for consideration you must be a Poestenkill resident living within the town who has applied for HEAP but been denied because your income put you above their cut-off limit.

Applications and information letters are available at the Poestenkill Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Poestenkill Baptist Church, Union Gospel Church, Poestenkill Christian Church, Poestenkill Town Hall, and the Poestenkill Library. You may download the application at www.evangelicallutheranchurch.wordpress.com, or call 518-283-6045 to leave a request. Please include your HEAP denial letter with your application. Strict confidentiality will be maintained.

This program is coordinated by the Evangelical Lutheran Church Poestenkill (ELCP). Donations are also most gratefully accepted.

Please make your tax-deductible donation check payable to “ELCP” with “Heating Assistance” placed in the memo section, and mailed to ELCP, P.O. Box 167, Poestenkill, NY 12140.

We are Poestenkill residents caring for fellow Poestenkill residents in their time of need.