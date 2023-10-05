On Monday, October 16th, the Poestenkill Business Association will present our annual Meet the Candidates night forum at the Poestenkill Sullivan-Jones VFW Post on Main Street. All candidates running for county sheriff, town supervisor, town board, town highway superintendent, town clerk, and town judge have been invited to attend and present their respective positions.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the program will begin at 7 pm, with all candidates offering a concise position statement. Pre-submitted questions from town residents will then be read by the moderator to the respective candidates. If time remains, questions may be entertained from the audience. Refreshments will be provided.