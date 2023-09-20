Water Service Restored After Water Main Break

Courtesy of the City of Troy

On September 18th, a 30” cast iron water main broke in Lansingburgh near 7th Ave and 124th St. The water main is one of the two major distribution lines flowing from the water treatment plant. As a major distribution line, impacts were felt beyond Lansingburgh. The Department of Public Utilities, Department of Public Works, Engineering, and other city departments responded to the break and had it repaired in roughly a day’s time.

A boil water advisory was still in effect, for those affected, as of the time of this writing. Any resident experiencing low water pressure or no water should contact the DPU at 518-237-0241.