Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by SVMC Bromley Mountain’s 21st annual “Mom’s Day Off” fundraiser set a new record this year, raising $12,000 to benefit breast cancer care at the Dartmouth Cancer Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). Recently retired Bromley General Manager (GM) Bill Cairns and incoming GM Josh Witkin recently presented a check to President and […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County On Monday, April 8th, veterans, residents, family, and friends joined with elected officials to remember the life and service of the late Thomas William “Bill” Killian at the monthly Honor a Deceased Veteran ceremony. Bill served with the U.S. Navy during the Cold War for twenty years from the 1950s through […]
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Odyssey of the Mind team: Willamina Woodcock, Shayana Peterson, Devlin Maciong-Crimmel, Elizah Harrison, Daniel Hart, and Jacqueline Morstad, along with coaches Mrs. Bersaw, Mrs. Scanlon, and Mrs. Winner. The team won 2nd place in their division for the competition problem posed to them, as […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The following is a letter from Board of Education President Frank Zwack regarding last week’s Board of Education meeting and the budget development process going forward. Dear Members of the Berlin CSD School Community, The Board of Education of the Berlin Central School District has heard, and is responding to the […]