Berlin CSD Budget Information

Submitted by BCS Communications
The development of the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) 2024–2025 budget has been a challenging and emotional process. Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long would like to thank all of you who have actively engaged during the process by attending budget presentations and forums, sharing your perspectives via public comment or by completing surveys, and especially, for advocating on behalf of the district by reaching out to elected officials.
You must be logged in to view this article.