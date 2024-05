Courtesy of Rensselaer County

A solemn ceremony was held on Tuesday, April 23rd: the annual Rensselaer County DWI Memorial Ceremony. Family, friends, law enforcement, and elected officials were on hand.

The ceremony included the addition of two victims of DWI crimes: John A. Flood Sr., who was killed in 2020, and Kevin Patrick Munn, who was killed in 2022. Sadly, there are now 39 names of residents killed by DWI-related crimes.