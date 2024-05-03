Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Mike Drinkwine Jr. The Upstate NY Wounded Vet Run Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides services, financial help, and donations directly to wounded veterans in need. Our mission is to aid any veteran wounded in combat or training while on active duty. Over the past 6 years we have been able […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County A solemn ceremony was held on Tuesday, April 23rd: the annual Rensselaer County DWI Memorial Ceremony. Family, friends, law enforcement, and elected officials were on hand. The ceremony included the addition of two victims of DWI crimes: John A. Flood Sr., who was killed in 2020, and Kevin Patrick Munn, who […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The development of the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) 2024–2025 budget has been a challenging and emotional process. Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long would like to thank all of you who have actively engaged during the process by attending budget presentations and forums, sharing your perspectives via public comment or by […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Odyssey of the Mind team: Willamina Woodcock, Shayana Peterson, Devlin Maciong-Crimmel, Elizah Harrison, Daniel Hart, and Jacqueline Morstad, along with coaches Mrs. Bersaw, Mrs. Scanlon, and Mrs. Winner. The team won 2nd place in their division for the competition problem posed to them, as […]