Wounded Vet Run Information and Honoree

Submitted by Mike Drinkwine Jr.

The Upstate NY Wounded Vet Run Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides services, financial help, and donations directly to wounded veterans in need. Our mission is to aid any veteran wounded in combat or training while on active duty. Over the past 6 years we have been able to raise and donate over $110,000 to our honorees. Without our sponsors’ generous donations we would not be able to achieve our mission. We are proud to announce our 2024 Upstate NY Wounded Vet Run Honoree, United States Army SFC Jacob Pratt. SFC Pratt was assigned to Detachment 2, Company A, of the 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment.