The Columbia NE Repair Café and the Climate Smart Committees of Chatham, New Lebanon, Austerlitz, and the Village of East Nassau, have collaborated to host a repair café on Saturday, September 23rd, from 10 am to 2 pm, at the Hoags Corners Firehouse, 7237 NY 66.

A repair café event is a free, volunteer-run event for the whole community. Whether you have a broken lamp, a bike with a flat tire, or a chair leg that needs mending, a repair café helps to divert items from the landfill, teaches valuable fixing skills, and brings neighbors together to help one another. We encourage visitors to engage with our experts to learn more about repair. There will be refreshments and plenty of socializing. While the event is free, donations are welcomed to help us with future events and supply costs.