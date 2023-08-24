Art Block Open Air Gallery 

Calling All Artists

Submitted by Nicole Peterson

The Arts Center of the Capital Region is excited to announce it is producing an open air gallery, Troy Art Block, this October. Troy Art Block will be one of the first projects of its kind in New York’s Capital Region. For Troy Art Block, the Arts Center will curate and produce diverse street art at multiple sites in downtown Troy. The goals of Troy Art Block are to create a unique destination for art lovers, curate a distinctive urban experience for visitors and residents who use Troy's alleys as thoroughfares through its historic downtown, and attract customers to Troy's locally-owned businesses.