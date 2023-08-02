Annual Wounded Vet Run

Courtesy of Rensselaer County and Brunswick Harley-Davidson

A tradition was continued loudly on the afternoon of Saturday, July 29th, with the annual Upstate New York Wounded Vet run leaving from the Brunswick Harley-Davidson. The run this year brought together Harleys and other bikes to benefit Rensselaer County native Marissa Strock, who fought bravely in the War on Terror before she was seriously wounded. Today, Marissa continues to inspire many with her story and actions. Veteran Service Agency Director Kevin Miller, riders from all over the area, and elected officials gathered for the annual event.