Two Convictions Secured in GIVE Cases

Submitted by the Office of District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly has announced two convictions were secured in Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) cases.

Hector Rodriquez, 35, of Troy, pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon-2 Loaded Firearm, a class C violent felony. Rodriguez possessed a loaded firearm in the area of the Corliss Park apartments, which he used to shoot three victims. Rodriquez is facing 15 years in state prison with 5 years post supervision when he is sentenced on June 13th.