Dill Brook Community Forest Opens

By

Submitted by Annie Jacobs
On Saturday, May 11th, the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance (RPA) and Rensselaer Land Trust (RLT) staff, board, and volunteers celebrated the Grand Opening of the 128-acre Dill Brook Community Forest in Memory of Robert Simms.

This is the fourth community forest that RPA/RLT has conserved and opened for public access. All community forests are managed with the help of a team of volunteers, and anyone interested is welcome to be part of a community forest volunteer committee.

