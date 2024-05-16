Memorial Day Parade Details and Grand Marshal

Submitted by Tammy Schnoop

The Hoosick Post 40 American Legion is proud to announce that Hoosick Falls native Luis Weierbach has been named Grand Marshal of the 2024 Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27th.

Luis Michael Weierback was born November 12th, 1995, in Mays Landing, NJ. He attended Hoosick Falls Central School and was a New York State Champion wrestler. He enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2013, and subsequently received an appointment to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point upon graduating high school in 2014.