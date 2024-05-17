Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Tammy Schnoop The Hoosick Post 40 American Legion is proud to announce that Hoosick Falls native Luis Weierbach has been named Grand Marshal of the 2024 Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27th. Luis Michael Weierback was born November 12th, 1995, in Mays Landing, NJ. He attended Hoosick Falls Central School and was […]
Submitted by Annie Jacobs On Saturday, May 11th, the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance (RPA) and Rensselaer Land Trust (RLT) staff, board, and volunteers celebrated the Grand Opening of the 128-acre Dill Brook Community Forest in Memory of Robert Simms. This is the fourth community forest that RPA/RLT has conserved and opened for public access. All community […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The development of the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) 2024–2025 budget has been a challenging and emotional process. Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long would like to thank all of you who have actively engaged during the process by attending budget presentations and forums, sharing your perspectives via public comment or by […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Odyssey of the Mind team: Willamina Woodcock, Shayana Peterson, Devlin Maciong-Crimmel, Elizah Harrison, Daniel Hart, and Jacqueline Morstad, along with coaches Mrs. Bersaw, Mrs. Scanlon, and Mrs. Winner. The team won 2nd place in their division for the competition problem posed to them, as […]