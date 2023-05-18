HVCC Wins Two Awards of Excellence

Submitted by HVCC
Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) recently received two prestigious World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) Awards of Excellence at the organization’s annual World Congress. The WFCP awards program recognizes outstanding contributions from member institutions and associations in advancing professional and technical education and training for the global economy. The college earned a bronze award for Global Citizenship and a silver award for Strategic Leadership.
