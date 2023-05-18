East Nassau Board of Trustees Highlights 

by Denise Wright

There is usually a period of adjustment when administrations change in village government, and East Nassau's village board meeting on May 10 was no exception. Long-time trustee Jeff Root conducted his first board meeting as mayor and clarified many questions ranging from financial to code enforcement issues.

Presently Jeanine McCarthy, the village treasurer, has been completing the NYS Constitutional Tax Limit & Property tax limit filings, tax bills, and the comptroller's reports. All are in, but she will be waiting to see if any revisions need to be made within the next few weeks. She hopes to revise the tax write-up for the website.