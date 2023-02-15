East Nassau Board of Trustees Highlights 

by Denise Wright

The February 8 meeting of the East Nassau Board of Trustees was a busy one, preparing for 2023.

After approving the payment of the bills and the minutes for the December, January, and public hearing minutes on the code, and enforcement law, during the attorney's report, the Board discussed the New York State Emergency Services exemption bill. The Board focused on providing a 10% tax exemption to thank residents who offer emergency services to the community. This tax exemption provides a 1-10% village exemption for emergency services workers who have between 2 to 5 years of active service in a community. Residents who can get this exemption will have to apply yearly, and the assessor will have to verify the service. Trustee members discussed what criteria the village would like to require. There was some discussion on the length of service needed to get the exemption.