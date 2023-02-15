Brunswick Water District Shortfall a Concern

by Doug La Rocque

Brunswick Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Bill Bradly had some bad news for the Brunswick Town Board at their February meeting on Thursday the 9th. Seems what they are being charged by the City of Troy for metered water usage will be about $32,000 more than what users are estimated to be billed. Supervisor Phil Herrington summed up the feeling of the Board members nicely by saying this is not good. Why the shortfall? Mr. Bradley offered several reasons. Water that runs through hydrants is not measured, as are some other usages. What is troubling, however, is the discovery that an unknown number of people have installed bypass valves on their private meters, meaning some—if not all—of their water usage is not measured and therefore not billed. This has been a problem in the past but now seems to be a bit more prolific.