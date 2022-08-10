Early Voting Starts Saturday

Submitted by the LWV of Rensselaer County

Early voting begins Saturday, August 13 through Sunday, August 21. Voters can cast their ballot at whichever of the three following locations is most convenient:

Town of Brunswick office building

336 Town Office Road, Troy

Schodack Town Hall

265 Schuurman Road, Castleton

500 Federal St. office building

500 Federal St., Troy

The League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County would like to remind voters of upcoming elections taking place on August 23. The first is for Current U.S. House District 19 to fill the unexpired term of Antonio Delgado for the remaining 4 months of 2022. The candidates are Pat Ryan for the Democratic/Working Families Party and Marc Molinaro for the Republican/Conservative Party.

Next is the Democratic Primary to choose who will oppose Republican candidate Elise Stefanik in the November 8 general election for new U.S. House District 21. The candidates are Matt Castelli and Matthew Putout.

Finally there is the New U.S. House District 20 Democratic Primary between Rostislav Rar and incumbent Paul Tonko to see who will oppose Republican/Conservative candidate Elizabeth Joy at the November 8 election.

For more info please visit www.LWVRC.org or www.Vote411.com.