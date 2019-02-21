Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
By Doug La Rocque News that St. Mary's Academy will close at the end of this school year was not totally unanticipated, but still very much a shock, not only to the school community but to the Village of Hoosick Falls as well.
Rensselear 7 13 11 8 39 Hoosick Falls 18 11 14 15 58
EPA Plan For PFOA Regulation Called Too Little, Too Late By Doug La Rocque An announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency last Thursday, February14, that it will seek authorization to regulate toxic chemicals, such as PFOA and PFAS by the end of the year, is not being met with a favorable reaction.
From January 9 through January 18, the Junior National Honor Society members collected pasta for Hoosick Area Churches Assocation Food Pantry
Vote Scheduled on Proposed Capital Project by Alex Brooks At its January 14 meeting, the Hoosick Falls School Board voted unanimously to put its proposed Capital Project up for voter approval.
Senior Trip Update At the last regular meeting of the Berlin Central School Board of Education, many concerns were raised about the upcoming Senior Class trip to Virginia Beach, VA, chief of which was a lack of certified lifeguards for any planned swimming in either the ocean or a pool at the house the group