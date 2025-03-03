Juvenile Felony Convictions

TROY — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced on February 26th, that four juvenile arrests have resulted in pleas and criminal convictions.

Kairo Kelliebrew pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second-Degree PL 265.03(3) for his role in a shots-fired incident that took place on May 15, 2024. On that date, Kelliebrew fired two shots from a handgun at other individuals in the area of River Street and Glen Avenue in Troy. Kelliebrew was sentenced on February 14, 2025, to 3 ½ years of incarceration followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. Kelliebrew, who was 17-years-old at the time of the crime, was denied youthful offender status. Assistant District Attorney Antonia Lane prosecuted Kelliebrew.