Culinary arts students and staff at Questar III BOCES’ Robert H. Gibson Technical School in Troy and Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson held their annual Veterans Day Luncheon for local veterans on Thursday, November 7th, and served about 250 guests. The luncheon was initiated by students who wanted a way to show their appreciation to local veterans. The event helps the students prepare for a career in the culinary arts, where they might be involved in preparing and serving meals on a large scale, such as in a catering environment.