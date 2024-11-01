Unity House Ribbon Cutting

Newly Renovated Crisis Support Residence

Unity House cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Crisis Support Residence, located at the original Unity House Ministry site (309 8th Street, Troy) where the organization was founded in 1971. The Crisis Support Residence is a voluntary 28-day residential program for Capital Region adults who are experiencing an acute mental health crisis. In cases where a person’s mental health symptoms present challenges in daily life to the extent they risk hospitalization, this space offers a chance for a reset in a dedicated space to address symptoms before they get worse.