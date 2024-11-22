Thomas N. Trask – Obituary

Troy — Thomas N. Trask, 58, passed away on November 14, 2024 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, NY. Born on March 7, 1966 in Oneonta, NY he grew up in Petersburgh, NY where he spent his childhood and most of his adult life.

Tom had a great sense of humor. He was a math wizard and could recite account numbers, phone numbers and dates of events from memory. He enjoyed doing Sudoku and would complete advanced level puzzles in record time. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and loved donning his cheesehead gear on game days. However, his greatest pleasure was spent with family. Whether it was a casual gathering, a family reunion or a holiday celebration, Tom most enjoyed the time spent in the company of his loved ones.

He is survived by his siblings, Scott (Anita) Trask of Cambridge, Diana (Gary) Trask Daley of Glenmont, Gwyn Trask of Latham, and Rob Trask of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce (Bob) and Marcia (Mains) Trask.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Tom’s life.

Tom was a survivor of a traumatic brain injury and the family would like to thank the New York State Brain Injury Association and Catholic Charities Disabilities Services for their many years of support.

Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.