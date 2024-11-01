The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Tamarac Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Submitted by Brunswick Brittonkill Communications
The Tamarac Athletic Hall of Fame inducted 11 of their greatest athletes of all time as well as three teams and two coach/contributors on October 25th and 26th.

The class features many of the most decorated athletes in school history including:

* Wade Hansen, a 2011 graduate who went on to earn a Division 1 scholarship at Virginia Tech and an undrafted free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

* Dr. Emily LaPlante from the Class of 2017, who finished 2nd in the state in the pentathlon before going on to an NCAA all-American career at Springfield College

