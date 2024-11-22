at Albert Family Community Forest

Hudson Taconic Lands, formerly Rensselaer Plateau Alliance and Rensselaer Land Trust, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov 15th in celebration of a new accessible trail and sensory nature trail at Albert Family Community Forest in East Nassau. On a sunny, crisp morning, elected officials, community members, and those who made the project possible gathered at the head of the trails. Following short speeches and cutting a "ribbon" made of hemlock boughs, the group took a walk on the new trails.

The Pileated Pathway Equal Access Trail is a 4,000 ft round-trip Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant trail. It features two wheelchair-accessible picnic tables and a wetland overlook. The adjacent Sensory Nature Trail was designed for people of all ages with sensory differences such as autism. It includes interactive stations to help people connect with nature through their senses.