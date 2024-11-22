East Nassau Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The November 13th East Nassau Board meeting focused primarily on a community event and Climate Smart Committee issues.

Approval of the minutes was tabled but after the treasurer's report was approved, code enforcement reported that two new permits and one inspection were completed for the month. Mayor Martin reported to the Department of Public Works that she received a call that a tree had fallen and was partially blocking Hayes Road. Superintendent Doug Dobert was going to check it out after the meeting. He did report that speed bumps on Hayes Road were going to be removed for the season in the next week.

The annual cookie contest was discussed. The contest was held on November 17th. Trustee and Historian Tom Kernan reported that he was very appreciative of the gift giving that community members have provided for the event.