Author and performer of the Muscogee Nation

Joy Harjo, an award-winning poet and author who served three terms as the U.S. Poet Laureate, will visit Hudson Valley Community College on Wednesday, November 6th, for an event to commemorate National Native American Heritage Month. The 11 am talk in the BTC Auditorium on the Troy campus will include Q&A and a book signing. The event is free and open to the public.