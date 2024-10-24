Don’t Trash It, Smash It

Press Release from the Rensselaer County Legislature

After Halloween, don’t let your pumpkins go to waste! Bring them to Knickerbacker Park, 191 103rd Street, between 10 am and 1 pm on Saturday, November 2nd for a fun-filled day of smashing, smushing, and recycling. Not only will this event offer a great way to dispose of your pumpkins in an eco-friendly way, but it will also be packed with activities for the whole family. Rensselaer County and the City of Troy have partnered together to host this new event that will be both fun and educational.