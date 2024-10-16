$16.7 Million Maintenance Facility Opening

News from New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs

Work on Field Maintenance Shop 17 began in March of 2023 and the project was finished in late August of this year.

The project was budgeted to cost $17 million and the new facility was expected to be ready by May of 2025. But the prime contractors of Bette & Cring, Flex Electric, and Crisifulli Brothers brought the project to competition much sooner for about $300,000 less.

It is expected that the new building will be ready for use in