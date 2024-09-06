Submitted by Cara Humphrey

On Saturday, September 14th, the Columbia NE Repair Cafe will hold its next event at the Columbia County Climate Carnival in the Fairgrounds, 182 Hudson Ave, from 11 am to 3 pm. Community members are invited to bring their broken items to be repaired by skilled neighbors at no cost.

Expert repair coaches will be on hand to demonstrate how to fix a variety of items, including clocks, lamps, lawn mowers, other small motors, clothing, textiles, jewelry, small wood furniture, and more. Please note, all clothing or textiles must be clean, and one item per person.